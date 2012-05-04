May 4 Duke Energy Corp posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by charges from a power generation project and the warm winter weather.

Net income fell to $295 million, or 22 cents per share, from $511 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items such as the $420 million charge from the company's Edwardsport power project, earnings per share were 38 cents. (Reporting By Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)