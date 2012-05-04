MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
May 4 Duke Energy Corp posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by charges from a power generation project and the warm winter weather.
Net income fell to $295 million, or 22 cents per share, from $511 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items such as the $420 million charge from the company's Edwardsport power project, earnings per share were 38 cents. (Reporting By Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Warsaw stocks hits 18-month high, Prague highest since Dec 2015 * Czech stocks shrug off plan for higher tax for big companies (Adds Czech tax plan, forint rise) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equit
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.