Jan 14 U.S. power company Duke Energy Corp said on Monday it had completed the Los Vientos I and II wind power projects in south Texas, adding 402 megawatts (MW) to its renewables fleet.

With Los Vientos, Duke said in a release it had added about 800 MW of renewable power in 2012.

Duke said it would sell power from the 200-MW Los Vientos I to San Antonio's CPS Energy under a 25-year agreement.

Austin Energy is buying the power from the 202-MW Los Vientos II.

Los Vientos I is located in Willacy County, near the Gulf of Mexico Coast. Los Vientos II is located in Willacy County and neighboring Cameron County.

Duke said it had completed three other wind projects in 2012: the 168-MW Ironwood project in Ford County, Kansas; the 131-MW Cimarron II project in Gray County, Kansas; and the 69-MW Laurel Hill project in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania.

Duke, of Charlotte, North Carolina, has more than 1,700 MW of renewable power in operation in nine states.