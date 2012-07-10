UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
RALEIGH, N.C., July 10 Duke Energy Corp Chief Executive Jim Rogers told North Carolina regulators on Tuesday that the company's lead director had approached him in late June with concerns about Progress Energy CEO Bill Johnson's abilities to lead a combined company.
The unusual hearing by the North Carolina Utilities Commission comes just days after Duke's July 2 closing of its $18 billion buyout of rival Progress Energy.
Duke directors replaced former Progress Energy CEO Johnson with Duke's Rogers as head of the merged company just hours after the deal closed, despite telling regulators while the deal was under review that Rogers would be executive chairman and Johnson would be CEO. (Reporting By Wade Rawlins in North Carolina and Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.