NEW YORK, July 12 North Carolina regulators have
ordered former Progress Energy Chief Executive Bill Johnson to
testify on the details surrounding his ouster as CEO of Duke
Energy Corp.
The North Carolina Utilities Commission has also called
Duke's lead director, Ann Maynard Gray, and other Duke directors
to appear before the commission, according to an order issued on
Thursday.
Duke, which completed its $18 billion takeover of Progress
on July 2, voted to replace Johnson with its own CEO, Jim
Rogers, just hours after closing the deal. Under the terms of
the merger agreement, Johnson was supposed to hold the position
of CEO, while Rogers would serve as executive chairman.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Gary Hill)