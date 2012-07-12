* Johnson ordered to appear Thursday, July 19
NEW YORK, July 12 North Carolina regulators have
ordered former Progress Energy Chief Executive Bill Johnson to
testify on his ouster as CEO of Duke Energy Corp.
The North Carolina Utilities Commission has also called
Duke's lead director, Ann Maynard Gray, and other Duke directors
to appear before the commission, according to an order issued on
Thursday.
Duke, which completed its $18 billion takeover of Progress
on July 2, voted to replace Johnson with its own CEO, Jim
Rogers, just hours after closing the deal. Under the terms of
the merger agreement, Johnson was supposed to hold the position
of CEO, while Rogers would serve as executive chairman.
The news angered utility regulators in North Carolina, who
approved the merger on assumptions that included Johnson's
installation as CEO. Rogers appeared before the commission on
Tuesday, and said he believed that Johnson's "autocratic"
management style led Duke's board to lose confidence that he
could lead the largest U.S. utility.
He also questioned Johnson's management of Progress's
nuclear power business as well as the utilities' financial
performance after the deal was announced.
Johnson, as well as Duke directors Marie McKee and James
Hyler, are scheduled to appear at a hearing on Thursday, July
19, according to the order. Hyler and McKee were both directors
at Progress before the merger.
Gray and Michael Browning, both Duke directors before the
deal, will testify on Friday, July 20.
The commission has also ordered Duke to produce copies of
documents including minutes from Duke's board and board
committee meetings, memos about the decision and all emails
between Duke's board members since December.
Johnson's separation agreement includes a non-disparagement
clause, but there is an exception for "providing truthful
disclosures as required by applicable law or legal process."
With the Progress takeover, Duke became the largest U.S.
power company, with 57,000 megawatts of generating capacity and
7.1 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina,
Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
Duke spokesman Tom Williams declined to comment on the
commission's continued investigation of the executive shuffle.
"Our focus at Duke Energy is on bringing our two companies
together to harvest our merger's savings for our customers and
to deliver value to our shareholders," Williams said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Michael Erman and Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Gary
Hill)