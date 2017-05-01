UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 1 Healthcare Trust of America Inc said on Monday it would buy the medical office building assets of Duke Realty Corp for $2.75 billion in cash.
The company said it would also buy Duke Realty's medical office operating and development platform. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts