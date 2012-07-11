July 11 Duke Energy Corp, under
regulatory scrutiny over the abrupt ouster of its CEO, is not
expected to be forced to undo its purchase of Progress Energy,
but could face a cold reception when it seeks new power rates in
North Carolina later this year.
Duke's board of directors removed former Progress chief Bill
Johnson from the top spot just hours after completing the $18
billion acquisition last week and asked former Duke CEO James
Rogers to take over.
The news angered utility regulators in North Carolina who
approved the merger on assumptions that included Johnson's
installation as CEO. The North Carolina Utility Commission
(NCUC) questioned Rogers in a public hearing on Tuesday about
the decision. Rogers had been slated become executive chairman
of the combined company.
Rogers testified that he was not involved in the decision,
but said Duke board members had come to him in the weeks before
the merger closed to express worries about Johnson's ability to
lead what is now the largest U.S. power utility.
The NCUC has not said what measures it was considering
following the Tuesday hearing, including whether or not it might
summon Johnson.
"There hasn't been a decision," said Len Green, senior staff
attorney at the NCUC. "I believe they are reviewing what they
heard yesterday."
Experts said a move to re-open the process that approved the
merger was not likely and would be unprecedented.
Robert Gruber, executive Director of the public staff of the
NCUC, which advises the commission, said the commission could
take other measures to penalize Duke.
The company is expected to file two requests to adjust power
rates in North Carolina this year and Duke could face a chilly
reception in the wake of the CEO controversy.
"I think we're in uncharted territory. Short of undoing the
merger approval, they could possibly ... impose further
conditions. They could possibly consider a penalty," Gruber
said.
The NCUC approves a maximum return on equity that Duke earns
from its operations in the state. That rate was set at 10.5
percent previously, below the 11.5 percent return the company
sought, but higher than the 9 percent one consumer advocate
requested.
That difference of a percentage point or two can easily top
$100 million for Duke's earnings, Gruber said.
"The trust has been undermined somewhat. And I think public
confidence has been undermined," he said.
The risk of a lower return in future rate cases was more
likely than a potential re-opening of the merger approvals,
according to Philip Adams, senior analyst at bond research
service Gimme Credit.
"Every subsequent matter that comes between (Duke and the
regulator) become more difficult," he said.
REGRETS, BUT NO LAWSUIT
Members of the Progress board who left the company at the
completion of the merger were angered by Johnson's ouster, but
had few options and were not planning a lawsuit.
"We don't really have any standing. We aren't banding
together to do anything," former Progress board member Alfred C.
Tollison, Jr. told Reuters.
"We're just disappointed. I don't see a whole lot that we
can do except just have regret."
Duke's board voted 10-5 to remove Johnson and replace him
with Rogers. The vote was split along company lines.
Rogers sought to mend fences with Progress' employees at a
meeting in a downtown Raleigh hotel on Tuesday morning, where
more than 1,000 people jammed two rooms to hear from their new
boss.
"It was a very forthright discussion," Duke spokesman Tom
Williams said without elaborating.
The CEO switch also angered one long-time activist Duke
shareholder, who told Reuters he submitted a proposal for the
company to have an independent board chairman. Rogers currently
retains the chairman title in addition to CEO.
"There needs to be more independence and the board has to
become an advocate for shareholders' interests and demand
accountability" of company executives, said Gerald Armstrong,
part of a loose network of shareholder activists who files
dozens of shareholder proposals each year.
Armstrong said he supported the merger of Progress into Duke
because he thought Johnson's presence would lead to greater
accountability and help "restore respect and integrity" at Duke
following an executive shake-up there last year related to an
over-budget coal-fired plant under construction in Indiana.
(Additional reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston;editing by
Andre Grenon)