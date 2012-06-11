June 11 Duke Energy Corp said it
considers additional conditions imposed by federal regulators on
its planned takeover of Progress Energy as a positive
development that would allow it close the deal by the targeted
date of July 1.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday
cleared the way for the $13.7 billion deal, but added some
conditions, including asking for periodic reports on the status
of transmission upgrades.
The utilities, which expect to make a compliance filing with
the FERC within 15 days, said they have "substantially"
completed their evaluation of the regulator's orders.
Duke first announced its plan to buy Progress in January
2011, but the FERC has repeatedly rejected the company's efforts
to cut its market power.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)