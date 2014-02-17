BRIEF-Akzo Nobel rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
(Corrects to "she" from "he" in the fourth graph)
Feb 17 U.S. power company Duke Energy said it was looking to sell its Midwest commercial generation business including 13 power plants.
The company said it would record a pretax impairment charge of $1 billion to $2 billion in the first quarter related to the sale.
"Our merchant power plants have delivered volatile returns in the challenging competitive market in the Midwest," Chief Executive Lynn Good said in a statement.
She said the regulated utilities in Ohio and Kentucky were not a part of this strategic process. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court