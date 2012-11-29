Nov 29 Duke Energy Corp said on Thursday
that its chief executive would step down in 2013 as the utility
also unveiled a settlement with North Carolina agencies over the
company's leadership following its takeover of Progress Energy
this year.
Duke said the parties agreed the settlement did not
represent an admission or acknowledgement of illegal or improper
acts by the company.
In a separate statement released at the same time, Duke said
Jim Rogers, who has been its CEO since 2006, will retire by the
end of 2013, when his employment contract expires.