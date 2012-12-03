BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Dec 3 North Carolina's utility regulator on Monday gave full approval to a settlement with Duke Energy Corp over the company's leadership plans following its takeover of Progress Energy, Duke said.
The settlement with the North Carolina Utilities Commission includes a firm end-2013 departure date for Duke Chief Executive Jim Rogers, and provisions to guarantee Duke employment in the state and savings for its customers there.
The agreement was orally approved on Monday, Duke said. "The settlement agreement resolves all matters related to the NCUC investigation," the company added in a statement.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.