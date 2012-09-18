BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
Sept 18 Duke Energy Carolinas LLC on Tuesday sold $650 million of first and refunding mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, RBS, Scotia Capital and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY AMT $650 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.204 FIRST PAY 03/30/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.046 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)