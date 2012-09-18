Sept 18 Duke Energy Carolinas LLC on Tuesday sold $650 million of first and refunding mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, RBS, Scotia Capital and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY AMT $650 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.204 FIRST PAY 03/30/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.046 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS