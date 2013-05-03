By Ernest Scheyder
May 3 Duke Energy Corp, the largest
power provider in the United States, reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, citing weak
electricity demand and higher costs at two key units.
The company, which uses coal, natural gas and nuclear plants
to generate electricity, has had weak power sales since the 2008
recession as the housing market struggles to recover and
consumers remain reluctant to increase their spending.
Demand from commercial customers was especially weak in the
first quarter, Duke said, but it still expects to earn $4.20 to
$4.45 per share this year. The midpoint of that forecast roughly
matches analysts' average estimate of $4.33.
Low rainfall in Brazil boosted generation costs at a key
hydroelectric power station, the company said. Duke operates an
international power supply business, primarily in South America,
but the United States is its largest market.
"We expect the back half of 2013 to be stronger than the
same period in 2012," Chief Financial Officer Lynn Good said in
an interview.
She said pending rate increase requests and cost savings
from the integration of Progress Energy, acquired last summer
for $18 billion, will help Duke reach its profit goal for the
year.
The company is seeking a 9.7 percent rate increase in North
Carolina and a 5.1 percent rate increase in Ohio. Both increases
are controversial within the states, though Good said she
expects to have increases approved later this year.
"The combination of all those things represents about $1
billion of revenue," she said.
RESULTS
For the quarter, the company posted a profit of $634
million, or 89 cents per share, up from $295 million, or 65
cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusting for the Progress Energy transaction, Duke said it
earned $1.02 per share. By that measure, analysts expected
$1.04, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Jim Rogers, who plans to step down at the
end of the year, declined to comment on who might succeed him to
run Duke, which provides electricity for more than 20 million
customers.
"The most important decision a board ever makes is selection
of a CEO," Rogers said in an interview. The board members are
"taking their time and being deliberate."
Rogers was CEO when Duke bought Progress Energy and had
prepared to retire when the deal closed. The plan was for
Progress CEO William Johnson to take the top job.
But once the deal was consummated, Rogers was named CEO by
the new Duke board of directors. This caused
deep cultural rifts inside the combined company and angered
North Carolina regulators.
Rogers said he has worked since then to unify the company.
"Both companies share the same objectives, but the how of
achieving it differs in some areas," he said.