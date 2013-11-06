BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
Nov 6 Duke Energy Corp, the largest power provider in the United States, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose, a year after the buyout of rival Progress Energy.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $1 billion, or $1.42 per share, compared with $594 million, or 85 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
The company bought rival Progress Energy in the year-ago period. Excluding a charge related to the deal, and other one-time items, Duke said it earned $1.46 per share for the third quarter.
Operating revenue fell slightly to $6.71 billion.
The company cut narrowed the range of its full-year earnings forecast and now expects an adjusted profit per share of $4.25 to $4.45, versus a previous range of $4.20 to $4.45.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.