By Ernest Scheyder
Nov 6 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S.
power company, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday, primarily due to wet, cool weather in North and South
Carolina that reduced demand for air conditioning.
Third-quarter net income was $1 billion, or $1.42 per share,
compared with $594 million, or 85 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company bought rival Progress Energy last July for $18
billion. Excluding a charge related to that deal and other
one-time items, Duke earned $1.46 per share for the third
quarter. On that basis, analysts' average forecast was $1.51,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The third quarter is the biggest quarter for a utility,"
Lynn Good, Duke's chief executive, said in an interview. "It was
just unseasonably cool in the Carolinas, with a lot of rain."
Utilities depend on customers cranking up air conditioners
and other power-hungry devices during the summer. The cool
weather dented Duke's earnings by 9 cents per share, Good said.
Operating revenue fell slightly to $6.71 billion. Analysts
expected $7.32 billion.
Duke raised the bottom end of its 2013 earnings forecast,
citing recent approvals of requests to raise utility rates. The
company now expects an adjusted profit per share of $4.25 to
$4.45, versus a previous range of $4.20 to $4.45. Analysts
expect $4.30 per share.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke has 57,000 megawatts of
generating capacity and 7.1 million electricity customers in
North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and
Ohio.
The company is the second-largest U.S. operator of nuclear
power plants. Good said on Wednesday that the company's nuclear
plants "are some of the most important assets that we own."
Shares of Duke closed Wednesday at $72.45, up nearly 14
percent this year.