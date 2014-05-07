BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market capitalization, swung to a quarterly loss after taking a $1.4 billion charge to write down the value of its Midwest commercial generation business.
Duke Energy said in February that it planned to sell the business, including stakes in 13 power plants, citing "volatile returns" in a competitive market.
The company posted a net loss of $97 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $634 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.