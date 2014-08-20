NEW YORK Aug 20 A 15-mile section of the Ohio
River was reopened for limited traffic on Wednesday as clean-up
of a 5,000-gallon fuel oil spill continued, the U.S. Coast Guard
said on Wednesday.
The Coast Guard closed a stretch of the river between
Cincinnati, Ohio and Dayton, Kentucky on Tuesday after a spill
during a "routine transfer of fuel oil" at a 60-year-old power
plant owned by Duke Energy, 20 miles east of Cincinnati.
"The river is open. Vessels can transit as long as they call
the Coast Guard command center to get permission first," said
Lt. Kate Cameron of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Restrictions on traffic will continue as the clean-up
progresses, the Coast Guard said, without giving a timeline.
A Duke Energy spokeswoman said a "good portion" of the oil
had been cleaned up from the surface of the river. It continues
to assess the situation with clean-up crews, a spokeswoman said.
A spokeswoman for the Greater Cincinnati Water Works said on
Wednesday that drinking water intakes from the river were
reopened late on Tuesday after testing throughout the day, and
that there was no impact to drinking water.
(Reporting by Chris Stebbins in Chicago and Edward McAllister
in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)