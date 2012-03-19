* Investigation centers on Shanghai Roadway unit
* Unit had been selling individuals' details - media
* Police confiscate computer servers - Chinese media
(Recasts)
By Ken Wills and Sakthi Prasad
BEIJING/BANGALORE, March 19 Dun & Bradstreet
, a global business information firm, said some of its
local employees in China may have violated U.S. anti-bribery
laws and it suspended operations at one of its local units
pending an inquiry.
The company said it is investigating allegations that data
collection practices at Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services
Co, which it formed in 2009, may violate Chinese consumer data
privacy laws.
State television said the Shanghai unit had private
information, including income levels, job titles and addresses
for some 150 million Chinese residents and had sold individuals'
details for 1.5 yuan (23 cents) each to companies involved in
marketing or phone sales, the Shanghai Daily reported on Monday.
The TV report said the company had collected personal
information from banks, insurance companies and real estate
agents as well as from cold-call companies.
Shanghai police confiscated four computer servers at the
unit's headquarters and questioned three senior executives, the
newspaper said.
In addition to the data collection practices, D&B said it
was reviewing complaints that local employees may have violated
the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and other laws at
its China operations.
The company gave no specific details of the allegations, but
said it was cooperating with a Chinese investigation and has
voluntarily reported the matters to the U.S. Department of
Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Calls to the Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services unit
went unanswered on Monday and attempts to access the company's
website generated an error message.
"Very often, as appears here, as a result of internal
investigations of other types of non-compliant conduct, possible
corrupt conduct is also discovered," said Wendy Wysong, a
foreign legal consultant at Clifford Chance in Hong Kong.
She said U.S.-based businesses operating in China are
regularly scrutinised by U.S. anti-corruption officials, adding
that cases of alleged bribery are increasing faster in China
than in other countries.
Other U.S. firms operating in China have been accused of
violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, including IBM,
which agreed last March to pay $10 million to settle a
complaint, without admitting guilt, that its employees bribed
South Korean and Chinese officials.
Law enforcement officials are currently investigating
whether Avon Products used bribes to win the first-ever
license given by China to a Western company to sell products
door-to-door, and a $135 million donation by Wynn Resorts
is also under scrutiny in Macau, China's gambling hub.
Dun & Bradstreet filings with the SEC describe the firm as
"the world's leading source of commercial information and
insight on businesses."
It said its global database and proprietary analytical
functions create reliable information that "is the foundation of
our global solutions that customers rely on to make critical
business decisions."
Dun & Bradstreet, formed from a 1933 merger of two rival
credit reporting agencies, operates several other majority-owned
joint ventures in China.
In 2007 it took a majority stake in a venture with Huaxia
International Credit Consulting Co Ltd called D&B Huaxia; in
2008 it bought a majority stake in a joint venture with Huicong
International Co Ltd; and last year it acquired nearly all of
MicroMarketing Co, a direct marketing service with offices in
Beijing and Shanghai.
In 2009, Dun & Bradstreet acquired a 90 percent stake in
Roadway International Ltd, the leading provider of integrated
services of direct marketing in China, and transferred D&B
Huaxia's sales and marketing business to the Roadway unit.
In a statement, Dun & Bradstreet said the Shanghai Roadway
unit had 2011 revenue of around $23 million and operating income
of $2 million. Total group revenue last year was $1.76 billion.
The same year it established the Shanghai unit, Dun &
Bradstreet described in an SEC filing the range of risks the
company faced throughout its global operations.
"A failure in the integrity of our database, whether
inadvertently or through the actions of a third party, which may
be on the rise, could harm us by exposing us to customer or
third-party claims or by causing a loss of customer confidence
in our solutions," the statement said.
It did not make specific mention of its China operations, but
the company noted "there is increasing awareness and concern
among the general public and companies regarding marketing and
privacy matters."
"Nonetheless, future laws and regulations with respect to
the collection, management and use of information, and adverse
publicity or litigation concerning the commercial use of such
information could result in limitations being imposed on our
operations, increased compliance or litigation expense and/or
loss of revenue, which could have a material adverse effect on
our business and financial results."
Dun & Bradstreet's Asia Pacific region, which also includes
ventures in Australia and Japan, accounted for nearly 15 percent
of the company's revenue in 2011, company reports show.
Shares in Dun & Bradstreet, valued at around $4.1 billion,
have gained 48 percent in the past six months and last week hit
a 13-month high.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in BANGALORE, Ken Wills and Beijing
newsroom in BEIJING, Rachel Armstrong in HONG KONG; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman, Ian Geoghegan and Matt Driskill)