BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
May 7 Dun & Bradstreet, a global business information firm, said it is shutting down Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services Co, after allegations that data collection practices at the unit might have violated Chinese consumer data privacy laws.
In March, Dun & Bradstreet said some of its local employees in China may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and it suspended operations at the unit pending an inquiry.
The company said it would continue to operate its other business-to-business sales and marketing and risk management businesses in that region.
The Shanghai Roadway unit generated about $22 million in revenue and $2 million of operating income in 2011. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
* Have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million shares at price of c$1.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbia Banking System appoints hadley s. Robbins interim CEO