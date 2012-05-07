* Says to shut down Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services
* Says to continue to operate other businesses in China
* Lowers FY core revenue growth to 0-3 pct from 3-5 pct
* Q1 adj EPS $1.35, meets estimates
(Adds details from statement, background)
May 7 Dun & Bradstreet, a global
business information firm, said it was shutting down Shanghai
Roadway D&B Marketing Services Co, which is being investigated
for alleged violation of Chinese consumer data privacy laws.
In March, Dun & Bradstreet said some of its local employees
in China may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and it
suspended operations at the unit pending an inquiry.
Chinese state television had said the Shanghai unit had
private information, including income levels, job titles and
addresses for some 150 million Chinese residents and had sold
individuals' details for 1.5 yuan (23 cents) each to companies
involved in marketing or phone sales.
In a statement on Monday, the company said it would continue
to operate its other business-to-business sales and marketing
and risk management businesses in that region.
The Shanghai Roadway unit generated about $22 million in
revenue and $2 million of operating income in 2011.
The company expects to incur non-core charges of about $25
million in 2012 related to the shut down.
Separately, the company lowered its full-year core revenue
growth and now expects it to grow by up to 3 percent, excluding
the effect of foreign exchange. It had earlier projected a sales
growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.
In 2011, it reported core revenue, which excludes revenue
from divested businesses, of $1.76 billion.
Analysts were expecting 2012 revenue of $1.75 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, Net income attributable to Dun &
Bradstreet was $63.4 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with
$49.8 million, or $1 a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned $1.35 a share matching analysts'
estimates.
Revenue was flat at $402.8 million, topping expectations of
$397.5 million.
Shares of the company closed at $75.70 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)