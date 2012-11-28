Nov 28 Dun & Bradstreet Corp on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUN & BRADSTREET TRANCHE 1 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.991 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 3.252 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 262.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.027 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 4.497 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 287.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS