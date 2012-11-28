BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Nov 28 Dun & Bradstreet Corp on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUN & BRADSTREET TRANCHE 1 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.991 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 3.252 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 262.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.027 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 4.497 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 287.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok