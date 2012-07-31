July 31 Dun & Bradstreet Corp, a global
business information firm, has hired investment banks to find a
buyer for itself, the Wall Street Journal said, sending D&B
shares up 13 percent.
The company is working with J.P. Morgan Chase and Credit
Suisse Group to reach out to potential buyers, the newspaper
reported without naming its sources.
Dun & Bradstreet, which makes money through subscriptions
and licensing agreements, had explored a sale last year but
failed to garner much interest from technology and
information-services companies, the newspaper said.
In response to an email from Reuters, Dun & Bradstreet said
it does not comment on rumors and speculation.
The company's shares closed up $9.49 at $80.19 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a high of $83.19.
