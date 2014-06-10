NEW YORK, June 10 Dunkin' Brand Group Inc
said on Tuesday it expects "modest increases in coffee
prices" at its Dunkin' Donuts restaurants as the company reviews
rising commodity costs with its franchises.
The statement, emailed to Reuters by a Dunkin' spokeswoman,
comes after retail coffee trend setter J.M. Smucker Co
raised the U.S. list price of the packaged Folgers and Dunkin'
Donuts brands by an average of 9 percent last week. Kraft Food
Group followed with a 10 percent increase to Maxwell
House and Yuban.
The price hikes were made after arabica coffee futures on
ICE Futures U.S. soared nearly 90 percent between January
and April on production concerns after an unprecedented drought
scorched top grower Brazil's arabica belt. Futures prices have
since dropped more than 20 percent.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)