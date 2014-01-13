By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Jan 13 Dundee Goodman Private Wealth, a
unit of Dundee Securities Ltd, said on Monday a group of about
60 investment advisers and their staff are transferring to
Dundee from Richardson GMP.
The move will greatly expand Dundee's wealth management
unit, giving the firm more than 100 investment advisers across
Canada, who manage portfolios worth over C$6 billion ($5.5
billion).
"This transaction marks a valuable addition to our growing
wealth management business, thereby cementing our position as a
strong and independently owned Canadian securities firm,"
Jonathan Goodman, chief executive of Dundee Capital Markets,
said in a statement.
Under the agreement, Dundee will take over former Macquarie
Private Wealth offices in Ottawa, Montreal and Victoria. A more
limited transfer of investment advisers will take place from
Richardson GMP offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto to
Dundee Goodman's offices in those cities.
Richardson GMP, in which financial services firm GMP Capital
holds a non-controlling ownership interest, was
expected to lose some investment advisers following its
agreement to buy Macquarie Canada's Private Wealth unit for
about C$132 million ($121.5 million) last September.
All the advisers transferring to Dundee joined Richardson
GMP as part of its acquisition of Macquarie Private Wealth.
"We identified certain adviser businesses within Macquarie
that were not a good fit with our business model," said Andrew
Marsh, chief executive of Richardson GMP.
"We considered several options and are confident that this
arrangement with Dundee offers the best outcome," Marsh said on
a conference call. "We believe just as the Macquarie transaction
was transformational for Richardson GMP, this deal is similarly
transformational for Dundee Goodman Private Wealth."
Marsh said Dundee is paying Richardson GMP C$15 million as
part of the deal, which will result in the transfer of about C$2
billion in assets under management across to Dundee.
Toronto-based Dundee said for now it remains focused on the
integration of advisers coming across from Richardson GMP, and
it does not plan to look at further acquisitions at this point.
"We are going to continue to focus on growth, but we are
going to focus on this transaction first and foremost," John
Cucchiella, the head of retail at Dundee Goodman, said on the
conference call.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals,
is expected to close in March.