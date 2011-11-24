BRIEF-Galena Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
Nov 24 Canada's Dundee Precious Metals Inc said it received environmental approval from the Bulgarian government for its Krumovgrad gold project, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.
A new feasibility study for the gold project is being finalized and is expected by November end, the company said in a statement.
"We expect the study to indicate an operation capable of producing about 100,000 ounces of gold in concentrate per year over an eight year mine life with on-site operating costs of less than $400 per ounce," Dundee Capital Markets analysts led by Paul Burchell in a client note.
The Krumovgrad Gold project was awarded to the company's unit, Balkan Mineral & Mining, in June 2000.
Earlier this year, the Bulgarian government granted a 30- year concession to the project.
Shares of the company were trading up 63 Canadian cents at C$9.11 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It touched a high of C$9.13 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
