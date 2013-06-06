BRIEF-Aurania Resources says enters definitive agreement to buy Ecuasolidus
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
June 6 Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust on Thursday sold C$175 million ($172 million) of 5-year senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.424 percent issue, due June 13, 2018, was priced at 100.256 to yield 3.368 percent or 190.6 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the bookrunning manager of the sale.
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings
* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations