June 6 Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust on Thursday sold C$175 million ($172 million) of 5-year senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.424 percent issue, due June 13, 2018, was priced at 100.256 to yield 3.368 percent or 190.6 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the bookrunning manager of the sale.