LONDON, July 22 London-based private equity firm Dunedin said it closed its third fund on Monday at 300 million pounds ($461 million), exceeding its target by 20 percent.

The Dunedin Buyout Fund III will invest in UK small and medium businesses with an enterprise value of between 20 million pounds and 75 million pounds.

A total of 60 million pounds was contributed by the Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust.

Recent deals by Dunedin, which owns same-day courier CitySprint and wealth manager Hawksford, include the sale of IT services provider Capula to Dutch engineering firm Imtech and mobile tactical military bridging manufacturer WFEL to German land defence systems provider KMW.

Dunedin has also completed 17 portfolio acquisitions since 2011, nine of which were made by CitySprint. As a result, CitySprint is now the UK's largest same-day courier business.