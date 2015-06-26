June 26 British homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc named John Browett chief executive designate and said he would take over as CEO next year.

Browett will join the board on July 1 and become chief executive on Jan. 1 after a six-month induction period with current CEO Will Adderley, the company said on Friday.

Will Adderley, whose father founded the company, was appointed CEO last year after Nick Wharton's surprise departure.

Leicestershire-based Dunelm said Adderley would revert to his former position as deputy chairman. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)