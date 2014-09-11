Sept 11 British homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc said full-year pretax profit rose 7.3 percent, helped by new-store openings and an ongoing direct sourcing programme.

Dunelm also said that Executive Deputy Chairman Will Adderley will take over as chief executive after Nick Wharton resigned, with immediate effect.

The company, which has 136 stores across the UK selling items such as bedding, curtains and kitchenware, reported a pretax profit of 116 million pounds ($187.84 million) in the 52-week period to June 28 from 108.1 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose about 8 percent to 730.2 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6176 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)