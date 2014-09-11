Sept 11 British homeware retailer Dunelm Group
Plc said full-year pretax profit rose 7.3 percent,
helped by new-store openings and an ongoing direct sourcing
programme.
Dunelm also said that Executive Deputy Chairman Will
Adderley will take over as chief executive after Nick Wharton
resigned, with immediate effect.
The company, which has 136 stores across the UK selling
items such as bedding, curtains and kitchenware, reported a
pretax profit of 116 million pounds ($187.84 million) in the
52-week period to June 28 from 108.1 million pounds last year.
Revenue rose about 8 percent to 730.2 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6176 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)