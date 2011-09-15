* FY pretax profit 83.6 mln stg vs 76.8 mln stg

* Increases total dividend 44 pct

Sept 15 Homewares retailer Dunelm said it was satisfied with its performance for the year in a tough operating environment for non-food retailers and raised its final dividend by 60 percent.

The group, which runs more than 100 mostly out-of-town stores selling items such as kitchenware, lighting, bedding and rugs, reported a 9 percent increase in total revenue, but like-for-like sales fell by less than a percent.

"The environment across the year was characterised by new levels of uncertainty, both in consumer behaviour and in the rate of commodity price inflation," the company said in a statement.

For the year to July 2, Dunelm reported a 9 percent increase in pretax profit to 83.6 million pounds ($131.6 million) as sales at stores open more than a year grew 8 percent.

Revenue for the year was at 538.5 million pounds.

Analysts had been expecting a pretax profit of 83.4 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Despite there being no obvious short term catalyst for significant growth in the homewares market, we are confident in the ability of our 'Simply Value for Money' proposition to deliver further growth," Chief Executive Nick Wharton said.

Dunelm's 'Simply Value for Money' offers products at bargain prices.

Shares of the company closed at 427.1 pence on Wednesday in London, valuing the company at about 860.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)