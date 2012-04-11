* Expects FY gross margin growth to be 20 bps

* Q3 total sales rise 11 pct to 154.1 mln stg

* Q3 like-for-like sales up 0.6 pct

April 11 Dunelm said trading conditions remained challenging through the third quarter, and the British homewares retailer predicted weak gross margin growth for its full fiscal year.

Gross margins increased by 30 basis points compared with the third quarter of the previous year, but the firm said it expected gross margin growth to be 20 basis points for the full year ending June 2012. Gross margins grew 120 basis points in its last fiscal year.

"Although we saw strong store performance in January and growth in multi-channel revenues throughout the quarter, these were partially offset by more depressed store footfall patterns in February and March," the company said in a statement.

Dunelm, which trades from over 110 mostly out-of-town Dunelm Mill stores selling items such as bedding, curtains, kitchenware and lighting, said total sales for its third quarter grew 11 percent to 154.1 million pounds ($244.06 million).

Like-for-like sales growth was 0.6 percent.

The company said the total number of new stores opened so far during the year was 15, with its new store pipeline remaining "encouraging." ($1 = 0.6314 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)