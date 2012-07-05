July 5 British homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc forecast full-year profit ahead of analysts' expectations, benefiting from the severe weather that hit the UK earlier this year.

For the year ended June 30, Dunelm expects a pretax profit of 96 million pounds ($149.55 million), up from 83.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts expect the company's profit before tax to be 91.6 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which has 124 Dunelm Mill stores across the UK selling items such as bedding, curtains, kitchenware and lighting, said revenue grew 12 percent to 603.7 million pounds.

"Like-for-like sales growth was exceptionally strong, boosted by the unusually wet weather over much of the quarter which ensured consistently strong footfall into stores," the company said.

Like-for-like sales rose 10.4 percent for the fourth quarter. They were up 3.1 percent for the whole year.

Britain endured snowfall and freezing temperatures in February, which was followed by record heavy rainfall in April.

Dunelm will report its full-year results on September 13.

Shares in the company, which have risen 18 percent since the beginning of this year, closed at 512 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6419 British pounds)