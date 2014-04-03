(Adds analyst comments, details, share movement)
April 3 Home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group
Plc reported a 9.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales,
helped by a pickup in home-related spending and new stores.
Dunelm, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and home
utility items, said total sales jumped to 195.4 million pounds
($325 million) for the 13 weeks ended March 29, from 177.8
million pounds a year earlier.
Gross margin increased nearly 1 percentage points.
British consumer sentiment rose in March to its highest
level since mid-2007, a survey from researchers GfK showed.
"The company should benefit from a recovery in both the
housing market and consumer confidence," Cantor Fitzgerald
analyst Freddie George said in a note.
The brokerage increased its target price on the stock to
1,050 pence, reiterating a "buy" recommendation.
Dunelm said on Thursday like-for-like sales, which remove
the impact of new stores, rose 5 percent in the third quarter.
The group, which opened 4 superstores in the quarter to take
its total to 10, said it was targeting 200 superstores in the
medium term.
Shares in the family-run business were up 2.9 percent at
1000 pence at 0737 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. Dunelm is
one of the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 250 index
($1 = 0.6012 British pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)