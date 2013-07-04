LONDON, July 4 British homeware retailer Dunelm
Group said it would hit full-year profit expectations
as the opening of new stores helped to pull in more
cash-strapped shoppers taking advantage of value lines.
The company, which has 135 mainly out-of-town stores across
the UK selling items such as bedding, curtains and kitchenware,
said on Thursday it expected pretax profit for the year to June
29 to be 108 million pounds ($164.79 million), in line with
market expectations.
Like-for-like sales declined 2.8 percent in its fourth
quarter however, against a tough comparable period last year in
which very wet weather helped drive customers to its stores.
Annual underlying sales grew 1.7 percent with total revenue
up 12 percent to 677.2 million pounds, boosted by new stores.
Gross margin improved by 40 basis points for the year.
The group opened one new superstore in the quarter, taking
its total to 126. The firm is targeting 200 superstores in the
medium term to give it national coverage and is expanding its
multi-channel offering with a new warehouse for online orders to
open in October.
Shares in the family-run business, which have risen 92
percent on a year ago, closed at 948.5 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the company at 1.9 billion pounds.