UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON Feb 12 Dunelm Group PLC : * H1 profit before tax up 14.6 percent to 59.8 million STG (prior year: 52.2
million STG) * Interim dividend increased by 12.5 percent to 4.5P per share (prior year:
4.0P) * Board remains confident in the overall growth prospects for the business
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher