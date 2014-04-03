April 3 Dunelm Group Plc

* Total revenue for Q3 grew by 9.9% after four store openings in period

* Growth in like for like sales for quarter was 5.0%

* Says gross margin for quarter has continued its positive trend with an improvement of approximately 100 basis points compared with prior year

* Will take number of store openings for full financial year to 122 and our superstore portfolio to 136 stores at year-end

* Says board remains confident in growth prospects for business