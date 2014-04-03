April 3 Dunelm Group Plc
* Total revenue for Q3 grew by 9.9% after four store
openings in period
* Growth in like for like sales for quarter was 5.0%
* Says gross margin for quarter has continued its positive
trend with an improvement of approximately 100 basis points
compared with prior year
* Will take number of store openings for full financial year
to 122 and our superstore portfolio to 136 stores at year-end
* Says board remains confident in growth prospects for
business
London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: