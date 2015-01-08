UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Jan 8 Dunelm Group Plc
* H1 total sales £406.4m versus £356.4m
* Total sales growth up 14.0 pct versus rise of 4.8 pct
* LFL sales growth of 6.2 pct versus decline of 0.9 pct
* Total revenue for half year grew by 14.0 pct
* Growth in half year reflected weak sales in early part of comparable period last year (due to July 2013 heat wave)
* Gross margin percentage for half year is estimated to be at same level as first half of last financial year
* Anticipate that operating expenses for half year will amount to approximately £137 mln and profit before tax will be in region of £68 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.