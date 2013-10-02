Oct 2 Homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc
reported a 5 percent fall in first-quarter
like-for-like sales as fewer people visited its stores during
one of Britain's hottest summers.
The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and
home utility items, said there was a significant decline in
like-for-like sales in the first four weeks from June 30.
"As previously indicated, the hot weather made it a
difficult start to the quarter for Dunelm with trading in the
early weeks significantly affected by lower footfall," Chief
Executive Nick Wharton said in a statement.
Total sales rose 1.7 percent to 154.3 million pounds
($250.02 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 28. Gross margin
rose about 70 basis points from a year earlier.
Dunelm's shares closed at 926 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. They have risen about 36 percent so far
this year.