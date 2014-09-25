Sept 25 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 480 million yuan (78.23 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Y90HKe; here 14-09-25/600354_20140926_5.pdf

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1355 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)