ABU DHABI, March 23 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital has no current plans to sell a stake in consumer finance firm Dunia Finance, Waha's chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Waha holds 25 percent of Dunia, whose other shareholders include Abu Dhabi state investment firm Mubadala and Fullerton Financial Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore sovereign fund Temasek Holdings.

The shareholders had begun a strategic review of Dunia, including a potential stake sale.

"Nobody will sell for sure ... stakeholders are in the same line of thinking," Hussain al-Nowais said on the sidelines of the firm's annual general meeting.

"When the size of the company is right, we plan to list it," he said.