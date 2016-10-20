Oct 20 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, the operator of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains, posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by a drop in franchise fees and fewer restaurant openings.

Net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose to $52.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 24 from $46.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell 1.3 percent to $207.1 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $214.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

