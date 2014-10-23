(Recasts, adds company comment, context on fast-food industry)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc on
Thursday warned that this year's sales at established U.S.
Dunkin' Donuts coffee shops will be weaker than forecast as more
chains try to take a bite out of the fast-food breakfast
business.
Shares in the company, which reaps roughly three-quarters of
total revenue from its U.S. Dunkin' Donuts business, dropped 3.5
percent to $45.15 in Thursday morning trading on the Nasdaq.
McDonald's Corp, the undisputed king of the
fast-food breakfast, has responded to new competition from the
likes of Taco Bell and others by giving away free coffee
and running other promotions.
But breakfast sales gains are hard to come by in a fast-food
market that is not growing.
The industry's generally lower-income customers are not
seeing their wages rise as the U.S. economy recovers. That
limits their spending on fast food and makes it difficult for
McDonald's and many other chains to raise prices to offset
higher costs.
"It will be a challenge" to hit the low end of the company's
2014 forecast for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. same-restaurant sales
growth of 2 percent to 3 percent, Dunkin' Brands Chief Financial
Officer Paul Carbone said in a statement on Thursday.
In July, Dunkin' Brands cut its 2014 forecasts as Dunkin'
Donuts battled stiff competition and high milk prices softened
profits from its international Baskin-Robbins ice cream
business.
Despite the softer-than-expected sales trends at Dunkin'
Donuts, the company stood by its 2014 forecasts for earnings of
$1.73 to $1.77 per share.
And, executives said the company is well-positioned to
weather volatility in the commodity coffee market.
For the third quarter, company profit grew a
bigger-than-expected 36 percent to $54.7 million, or 52 cents
per share.
Excluding items, earnings were 49 cents per share, or 2
cents better than the average estimate compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue was up 3.4 percent to $192.6 million.
Sales at established U.S. Dunkin' Donuts franchised
restaurants in the United States were up 2 percent in the third
quarter, less than expected, but better than the 3.3 percent
drop for McDonald's U.S. unit.
"We're growing share," said Nigel Travis, Dunkin' Brands'
chairman and chief executive officer, who raised the company's
long-term target for U.S. Dunkin' Donuts shop counts to 17,000
from 15,000 previously.
