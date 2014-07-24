(Corrects spelling of states in paragraph 2)

July 24 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, the parent of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream, reported weaker-than-expected U.S. quarterly same-restaurant sales, blaming, in part, an unseasonably cold and rainy start to the spring season.

Sales at established Dunkin' Donuts franchises in the United States rose 1.8 percent in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.3 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose to $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 28 from $40.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4.6 percent to $190.9 million. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)