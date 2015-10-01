* 100 Dunkin' Donuts U.S. stores to be closed
* Q3 U.S. Dunkin' Donuts comparable sales up 1.1 pct
* Maintains full-year revenue growth, profit forecast
* Shares fall as much as 12.7 pct to 9-month low
(Adds details; updates shares)
Oct 1 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's
comparable sales growth slowed at its U.S. Dunkin' Donuts
restaurants in the third quarter and the company said 100 U.S
outlets would be closed.
The company also maintained the full-year profit and revenue
forecasts it had issued in April, helping send its shares down
as much as 12.7 percent, their biggest intraday percentage
decline ever.
Dunkin' on Thursday said comparable sales at its U.S.
Dunkin' Donuts outlets rose 1.1 percent in the quarter ended
September, compared with a 2 percent rise a year earlier.
The restaurants are being closed in 2015 and 2016 as
convenience store chain Speedway LLC plans to exit about 100
locations with Dunkin' Donuts franchise outlets, Dunkin' said.
Speedway will continue to remain a franchisee of Dunkin'
Brands.
Nearly all of the roughly 8,200 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants
in the United States are owned and operated by franchisees.
Dunkin' said the restaurants being closed accounted for 0.1
percent of its U.S. sales. The company gets about three-quarters
of its revenue from Dunkin' Donuts U.S. outlets.
The company still expects full-year adjusted earnings of
$1.87-$1.91 per share and revenue growth of 6-8 percent, it said
in a presentation on its investor day. (bit.ly/1jAk4ag)
Analysts on average are expecting earnings of $1.92 per
share and revenue to grow 7.3 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dunkin' shares were down about 10 percent at $44 in
afternoon trading, recouping some losses after hitting a near
nine-month low of $42.75.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Kirti Pandey and Sriraj
Kalluvila)