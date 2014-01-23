By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
revealed details on a new $1.93 billion debt package to
refinance the company's existing senior secured credit, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Lead bank JP Morgan scheduled a lender call for 2 p.m. ET
Thursday.
The new credit will consist of a $100 million, five-year
revolver and a $1.829 billion, seven-year term loan B.
Price talk on the new TLB is LIB+225-250, with a 75bp Libor
floor, and a 99.75-100 issue price. Call protection is set at
101 soft call for six months.
Pricing on the outstanding TLB due February 2020 is LIB+275
with a 1 percent Libor floor, following a repricing completed in
February 2013. The company also has a $100 million revolver due
February 2018.
Corporate family ratings and facility ratings on the company
are B2(STA)/B+(STA).
Dunkin' Brands Group, the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts
and Baskin-Robbins, announced Wednesday plans to refinance and
possibly extend maturities on existing debt to benefit from
today's lower interest rates.
Dunkin Brands Inc is the borrower.
Dunkin' Brands and JP Morgan did not return calls for
comment.