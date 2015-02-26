Feb 26 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said
its Dunkin' K-Cup packs would now be available online and across
retail stores in North America through an expanded agreement
with J.M. Smucker Co and Keurig Green Mountain Inc
.
Dunkin' K-Cup packs are currently available only in Dunkin'
Donuts restaurants in the United States.
Keurig exclusively produces Dunkin' K-Cup, while Smucker
currently makes and distributes Dunkin' Donuts brand bagged
coffee.
Under the new agreement, Smucker will market K-Cup packs to
grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, drug stores,
dollar stores and home improvement stores.
Keurig will market the Dunkin' K-Cup packs to specialty
stores and office superstores.
Dunkin' Brands said the K-Cup packs will be sold online by
various retailers starting spring.
The companies did not disclose financial terms of the
agreement, which is expected to take effect in the middle of
this year.
Dunkin' Brands also said it had reached a profit sharing
agreement under which certain franchisees would get an equal
shares of profit from the sale of K-Cup packs and packaged
coffee outside its restaurants.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)