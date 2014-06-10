By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, June 10
Dunkin' Donuts on Tuesday
said franchisees will open five "traditional" shops in
California before the end of 2014, ending the coffee and baked
goods chain's dozen-year absence from the nation's most populous
state.
Exact opening dates for the stand-alone outlets in Downey,
Long Beach, Modesto, Santa Monica and Whittier will be announced
later this summer, according to Dunkin' Donuts, which previously
had scheduled its California return for 2015.
Dunkin' Donuts was under different management and suffering
poor sales when the chain left California in August 2002.
Current owner Dunkin' Brands Group Inc went public
in July 2011 and California fans since have been clamoring for
the chain to come back.
Dunkin' Donuts opened California for franchise development
in 2013 and has signed deals for nearly 200 new shops to date.
The chain eventually expects to have as many as 1,000
restaurants throughout the state, where competition will be
intense.
California is home to just over 2,500 Starbucks Corp
coffee shops, more than any other U.S. state.
Other California rivals include McDonald's Corp and
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc as well as smaller chains
such as Peet's Coffee & Tea, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and
Winchell's Donut House.
There currently are three "non-traditional" Dunkin' Donuts
locations in California. They are on a U.S. Marine base near San
Diego, within a San Diego hotel and in a travel center on
historic Route 66 in Barstow.
There are roughly 7,750 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the
United States and almost 3,160 elsewhere.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)