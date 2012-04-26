* Aiming to rebuild brand outside U.S. - CEO
* Company sees 2012 adj EPS of $1.21 to $1.24 vs. Street
view $1.21
* Q1 EPS $0.25 vs. Wall Street view $0.23
* Q1 Dunkin' Donuts same-store U.S. sales rise 7.2 pct
By Juhi Arora and Arpita Mukherjee
April 26 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc,
parent of Dunkin' Donuts cafes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream
shops, said it plans to expand its international presence,
aiming to replicate the strong growth it is experiencing in its
home market.
Dunkin' Donuts' international sales amounted to just $3.9
million in the first quarter, a rise of 2 percent from a year
earlier, while Baskin-Robbins' international sales fell
marginally to $24.2 million.
Dunkin' Brands total revenue rose 9.5 percent to $152.4
million, beating the average analyst forecast of $148.53 million
as its U.S. business continued to show strong growth.
The company also raised its profit guidance for the full
year after beating market expectations for the quarter.
"We are making progress, but 2012 will be a rebuilding year
for the brand outside the U.S.," Chief Executive Nigel Travis
conference call on Thursday.
Dunkin' recently appointed Giorgio Minardi as head of
international operations to turn the business around and get it
back on a growth track.
Company executives said they were confident that robust
advertising and a stabilization in dairy and other commodity
prices would help the international business gain momentum.
Dunkin' Brands, which operates in nearly 60 countries, plans
to add a net 350 to 450 outlets outside the United States this
year.
"The company has growth opportunities to open new units in
the western U.S. and overseas," analyst Marc Riddick of William
Capital Group said in a note to clients, adding that the company
is well positioned to continue to gain U.S. market share.
Riddick, who has a "outperform" rating on the company,
raised his price target to $38 from $34.50.
Dunkin' Brands' shares were up 1.4 percent at $32.18 in late
morning trade. The stock was priced at $19 per share when the
company went public last July.
K-CUP A HIT
Dunkin' Brands, which operates more than 10,000 Dunkin'
Donuts restaurants and more than 6,700 Baskin-Robbins
restaurants, raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to
$1.21-$1.24 per share from $1.19-$1.23.
This compares to the average analyst forecast of $1.21 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its full-year growth forecast for Dunkin'
Donuts' U.S. same-store sales to 4-5 percent from 3.5-4 percent.
It also said it now expected same-store sales at U.S.
Baskin-Robbins shops to rise by 2-4 percent, compared with its
previous forecast of no change to a rise of 2 percent, after
promotions boosted sales in the latest quarter.
First-quarter sales at Dunkin' Donuts were helped by a
popular breakfast menu and demand for beverages, including K-Cup
portion packs used in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's
Keurig brewing machine, the company said.
U.S. Dunkin' Donuts shops account for roughly 75 percent of
the company's revenue and 85 percent of its profit.
Same-store sales in the domestic market rose 7.2 percent at
Dunkin' Donuts and 9.4 percent at Baskin-Robbins in the first
quarter.
The Canton, Massachusetts-based company earned $26 million,
or 21 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.7 million, or
51 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned
25 cents per share, ahead of analyst estimates of 23 cents.
The company, which began paying a quarterly dividend last
month, said its adjusted operating margin rose to 41.3 percent
from 37.8 percent in the same quarter last year.
Private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Thomas
H. Lee Partners bought Dunkin' Brands from global spirits maker
Pernod Ricard SA in 2006.
They took the company public last summer in one of the most
successful initial public offerings of 2011.
