* Neal Yanofsky leaves Dunkin' Brands immediately
* Yanofsky had only been in the new role since May
* Dunkin' searching for Yanofsky's replacement
* Shares down 0.7 percent
(Adds analyst comment, financial details, updates stock
activity)
Sept 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) said
on Friday that Neal Yanofsky is leaving after just four months
as its international president.
"We mutually agreed that this was not a good fit for Neal
or Dunkin' Brands, and we will not disclose any further
details," a company spokesman said.
The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains,
which went public in July, said it was searching for a
replacement. [ID:nN1E76P2B5]
Meanwhile, Dunkin' Donuts International will report to
Chief Executive Nigel Travis, and Baskin-Robbins International
will report to Chief Financial Officer Neil Moses.
Not too long ago, CEO Travis praised Yanofsky.
"Neal is a strategic thinker with a demonstrated ability to
build successful companies," Travis said in a May 10 statement
announcing Yanofsky joining the company. "His vast knowledge of
operations, finance and marketing make him ideally suited to
lead our international operations, drive profitable growth and
enhance support for our franchisees around the world."
Yanofsky previously was CEO of Generation Mobile, a
venture-backed retailer of wireless products and services.
Before that, his roles included president of Panera Bread Co
(PNRA.O), where Dunkin' said he helped more than double the
number of restaurants in five years, and chief marketing
officer of Au Bon Pain.
"While we're disappointed by the news given Yanofsky's
extensive retail and restaurant experience, the catalyst for
the departure seems to be cultural differences rather than
disappointing performance at the (international) segment," said
Barclays Capital analyst Jeffrey Bernstein.
Dunkin' on Friday announced marketing changes designed to
support its international growth efforts. It also repeated
plans to add 450 to 500 net new Dunkin' Donuts stores and
Baskin-Robbins ice cream stores outside the United States this
year to the almost 7,000 international spots already in
existence.
There are now roughly 3,000 Dunkin' Donuts outlets and more
than 2,500 Baskin-Robbins shops outside the United States.
Dunkin' Donuts sells coffee and other beverages as well as
doughnuts, bagels, sandwiches and other foods. It competes with
Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) -- two
popular and well-run chains -- around the globe.
Bernstein said he did not expect Yanofsky's departure to
have a material impact on Dunkin' Brands' third-quarter
results, which are expected to be reported in late October.
The division Yanofsky led has traditionally contributed
only a fraction of company revenue.
For the second quarter ended June 25, Dunkin' Donuts
International had revenue of $3.8 million, accounting for just
over 2 percent of the company's total revenue of $157.0
million. Baskin-Robbins International, on the other hand, had
revenue of $27.4 million during the quarter.
Chief Global Marketing and Innovation Officer John Costello
will assume direct responsibility for worldwide marketing and
product innovation for both brands. Paul Reynish, formerly
Baskin-Robbins international marketing vice president, was
promoted to chief marketing officer of Dunkin' Brands
International, reporting to Costello.
Shares of Dunkin' were down 0.7 percent at $27.13 on
Friday afternoon.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and
Matthew Lewis)