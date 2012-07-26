* Q2 adj EPS $0.33 vs $0.25 a year earlier

July 26 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on higher quarterly results, but shares fell 4. 9 p e rcent after sales at its established U.S. Dunkin' Donuts cafes missed analysts' target.

Domestic Dunkin' Donuts shops account for almost 75 percent of revenue and more than 80 percent of profit.

During the second quarter, that business reported a 4 percent increase in same-store sales, missing analysts' expectations for a 5.2 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

The results from Dunkin' Brands landed after other high-profile restaurant companies, such as Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald's Corp, turned in mixed results due to a softer U.S. economy, debt woes in Europe and cooling growth in China.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, reported second-quarter net income of $18.5 million, compared with $17.2 million, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter was up 10 percent to $172.4 million.

Dunkin' Brands raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between $1.22 and $1.25 per share, up from the earlier range of $1.21 to $1.24 per share.

The company said it continues to expect Dunkin' Donuts U.S. same-store sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent.

Dunkin' Brands Chief Executive Nigel Travis, who is also president of the U.S. Dunkin' Donuts business, said that the value-focused coffee chain will continue to show "resiliency in tough economic times".

Shares fell $1.56 percent to $30.24 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. The stock priced at $19 per share last July in one of the restaurant industry's most successful initial public offerings in recent history. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Gary Crosse and Leslie Gevirtz)